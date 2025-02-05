Will There Be an iOS 18.3.1 Version?

It’s possible that iOS 18 is the most hated version of recent times. Not only do people dislike the main feature, Apple Intelligence, but its rushed development also seems to have affected other software aspects. The latest iOS 18.3 release has made people both desperate for and afraid of a possible 18.3.1 version. But will it even exist?

Reasons Apple Should Release iOS 18.3.1

Image credit: Apple

There’s no shortage of bugs in iOS 18.3. Random reboots and shutdowns, freezing apps, Bluetooth issues, broken CarPlay, Screen Time not working, you name it. Folks on Reddit are literally making lists of the issues affecting each one of them.

Since you can no longer downgrade iOS 18.3 to iOS 18.2.1, the least Apple could do is release a hotfix. That way, the company could try to slightly make up for what users called “the worst release since iOS 11”.

Historical Data: Past .3.1 iOS Releases

In recent years, Apple has often released hotfixes for .3 iOS versions. In 2022, iOS 15.3.1 reached customers 15 days after 15.3. Version 16.3.1, in 2023, took a little longer: it came 21 days after iOS 16.3. The middle ground happened in 2024, with iOS 17.3.1 being released 17 days after 17.3.

There Is Already a “Sort Of” iOS 18.3.1

Image credit: Apple

Indeed, Apple has already launched a patch for iOS 18.3, but not for all models. The iPhones 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max got their initial release, build 22D63, on January 27. That’s the same day all other models received the update. However, on February 3, Apple silently pushed a new build, 22D64, only for these three devices.

Apple software trackers, like The Apple Wiki and IPSW.me, have both versions cached. On Apple’s Developer Portal, however, only the 22D63 build is available. There’s also no mention of what has changed between these builds on the iOS 18.3 release notes.

Firstly, it’s important to consider that there’s a bit of room for speculation on that matter. Apple doesn’t usually release test builds of hotfixes, so don’t expect a beta iOS 18.3.1 version to pop up anywhere.

Also, consider that test builds of dot releases — iOS 18.4 being the next one — aren’t related to hotfixes. They are sometimes made available before a hotfix, and other times come only after the patches have been released. Therefore, if the company starts seeding iOS 18.4 beta builds, that doesn’t mean all hopes are lost for 18.3.1. It doesn’t mean 18.3.1 is coming for sure, either.

Now, in previous years, the .3.1 version came between two and three weeks after the .3 final build. Since iOS 18.3 started seeding nine days ago, if Apple releases iOS 18.3.1, you can expect it to happen soon. More precisely, between February 10 and February 20, at most.

I get that people are upset about iOS 18.3. To be fair, many people were upset about iOS 18, 18.1, and 18.2, too. After writing my fair share of troubleshooting guides for issues affecting these versions, I can’t say I ain’t as well.

A hotfix might help squash bugs, but if you’re expecting new features, don’t place your bets on iOS 18.3.1. According to Apple’s own release calendar, the real innovations should arrive only with iOS 18.4. If that stirred up your curiosity, check our list of which features to expect from the next significant iOS release.