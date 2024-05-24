Apple is Reportedly Working on OLED Display for iPad mini and iPad Air

Rumor mills predict that Apple is working on an OLED iPad Mini slated to launch in 2026. he information comes from people close to Apple’s supply chain, who say Apple has asked for OLED display panels from its suppliers, which are expected to be used on forthcoming iPad Mini versions. Samsung Display, a company that often works with Apple, has supposedly starting work on creating these 8-inch OLED panels and wants mass production to start in the second part of 2025.

The use of OLED displays in the iPad Mini and iPad Air aids in a better visual experience with more vibrant colors and darker blacks. A general pattern observed across Apple’s products is that they have been slapping OLED on all the iPhone and iPads. With the latest being iPad Pro.

But it’s not just the iPad Mini; even the iPad Air might have an OLED display by 2026. This is in line with orecasts made by research firms and leaks from within the tech industry about possible simultaneous refreshes for both models. That said the transition to OLED on iPad mini and iPad Air could get pushed to 2026.

At this juncture it is not clear whether the new iPad Mini and iPad Air will feature Pro Motion Technology. While latest iPad Pro models have two-stack low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels, these new devices might use single-stack low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) panels. This implies they could be less bright and without the fluid scrolling and reactivity that ProMotion delivers. Yet, the idea of an OLED iPad Mini and iPad Air could find many buyers. Which is your favorite iPad? Let us know in the comments below.

Source

