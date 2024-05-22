The 9 Best iPad Pro 13-Inch Screen Protector (2024 Guide)

Adding a screen protector to your 13-inch iPad Pro will help you limit the potential (expensive) damage caused by accidental drops, liquid spillages, and scratches. But with so many options to choose from, it’s sometimes difficult to make the most optimal decision. Some might not even know what factors to consider.

To give you a good starting point, I’ll help you pick the right screen protector for your tablet. Let’s look at the best options.

1. Paperlike: Best Paper-Thin Protector

Paperlike aims to make its screen protectors as thin as possible. It even claims that its products are 33% thinner than most alternatives. You should notice better screen responsiveness with your fingers and Apple Pencil alike.

In addition to the screen protector, you also get two dust absorbers: one dry wipe and two wet wipes. You can buy a case and screen protector combo if you’d like to tick both items off your to-do list at the same time.

Price: $44.99

NOTE Paperlike has several great iPad accessories, including one of the best iPad Pro M4 cases . You’ll also get two screen protectors with each purchase.

2. Ailun: Best for Users on a Budget

Ailun also offers two glossy screen protectors in this bundle, and they cost less than a third of what you’d pay for Paperlike. Besides protection for the front, you also get two screen protectors for the back camera. The company claims its screen protectors have a special coating against smudges and fingerprints.

If you aren’t ready to upgrade to the 13-inch iPad Pro, you can also buy Ailun screen protectors for the 11-inch iPad Pro. Both have a 9H hardness grading.

Price: $12.89

3. ESR: Best for Combo Packages

ESR is another popular iPad accessory developer with screen protectors for your new device. You can choose to buy screen protectors on their own, but it’s also possible to purchase your screen protector with protective casing if you’d prefer. You can buy the case with or without a keyboard, depending on your preferences.

You can also choose between different types of screen protectors. Some have more of a paper-thin feel, others feature more heavy-duty protection. In some instances, you can buy combinations of more than one to customize your specific needs.

ESR’s screen protectors come with a magnetic attachment feature, which should help limit the bubbles that appear underneath.

Price: $44.99

4. OtterBox: Best for Sturdy Protection

Like its cases, OtterBox’s screen protectors should keep your device safe against multiple types of scratches and bumps. The screen protector has 9H durability and weighs 0.13 lbs.

OtterBox takes safety a step further with OtterBox Protection Program. You can have your device’s screen replaced if your Alpha Glass or Amplify Glass protector breaks during an accidental drop.

Price: $39.95

5. ZAGG Fusion Canvas: Best for Creatives and Artists

The ZAGG Fusion Canvas is a paper-thin screen protector that keeps your iPad safe against various dings and scratches. The company claims that using your Apple Pencil on this screen protector will feel like you’re drawing on real paper, meaning you should have a more immersive experience.

What’s more, ZAGG states that its screen protectors feature a unique anti-odor technology. It basically prevents the accumulation of odor-causing bacteria and guards against degradation from microorganisms.

Price: $49.99

6. ZAGG Glass Elite: Best Glass Protector

If you’re looking for a tempered glass screen protector, the ZAGG Glass Elite is a better option than the others we previously mentioned. The Glass Elite is, according to ZAGG, five times stronger than other forms of glass screen protection. It also features scratch protection technology and a patented ClearPrint feature that stops fingerprints and smudges.

ZAGG’s Glass Elite also has refined edges to prevent chipping and is made from up to 30% recycled glass. You’ll get a lifetime warranty if you need to replace your screen protector.

Price: $59.99

7. UAG: Best for an Immersive Viewing Experience

UAG has one of the best all-around screen protectors. It includes both the standard protector and a surrounding shield to offer additional safety. UAG claims that the screen protector has double-strengthened glass, and to offer the best possible browsing or viewing experience, it also features anti-reflective technology.

The UAG protector and shield combo is scratch-resistant and ultra-HD. It weighs 0.13 lbs. and has a depth of 0.03 inches.

Price: $54.95

8. Birf: Best Hybrid Option

Birf’s screen protector features anti-glare technology and 3H hardness. It’s also scratch-resistant and is designed to feel like paper. The screen protector is mainly sold in Singapore, but you can get worldwide shipping.

Price: $89.90 (SGD)/c. $67 (USD)

9. ViaScreens: Best for Versatility

ViaScreens has a handful of iPad screen protectors to choose from. You can pick from Matte, impact, and paper screen protectors, each of which differs in several categories:

Smudge resistance

Scratch resistance

Ease of cleaning

Glare reduction

Image quality

You can see how each screen protector ranks with ViaScreens’ point-scoring system. Other screen protectors include Privacy, Silk, and Vivid. Prices vary depending on your preferred device, and you’ll find options for several budgets.

Price: $19.53 – $50.33

What’s the Best Screen Protector for My iPad?

When picking a screen protector, it’s a good idea to think about your specific needs. If you need a basic protector without many other features, it makes sense to buy an affordable option like Ailun’s protector.

You should also think about whether you want to have more than one screen protector. These are often handy if something happens to your initial protector, but you may miss out on the lifetime warranty that other devices have.

It’s also worth thinking about whether you want to prioritize device protection or a better viewing experience. For example, Matte screen protectors offer anti-glare features, but the trade-off is that they’re harder to clean.