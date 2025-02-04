8 Best Screen Protectors for iPhone 16 Pro Max to Keep it Safe

iPhone 16 Pro Max’s screen, while being advertised as the toughest one out there, isn’t living up to its billing. Apple forums are rife with complaints about the screens being prone to scratches. That’s where a screen protector comes in. To help you find the right one, we’ve rounded up our favorite options based on hands-on testing of trusted brands like Zagg, Spigen, Torras, and Rokform.

The Best iPhone 16 Pro Max Screen Protectors

1. Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Applying the Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector is incredibly easy. The plastic guide tray ensures you can’t line it up incorrectly, making the process almost foolproof. The tempered glass impresses with its clarity and scratch resistance. It fits perfectly over your iPhone’s front-facing cameras (which are already known to have blurriness issues) and the Dynamic Island without affecting them. This leaves only the earpiece uncovered. For the price of a movie ticket, you get two pieces of glass: one for backup and one to share with someone else.

2. Torras Diamond Shield

Image Source: Amazon

The Torras Diamond Shield is built to withstand tough conditions, meeting the MIL-STD-810G spec for durability. Its shatterproof composite layer protects your phone from drops of up to eight feet. The edge-to-edge fit works seamlessly with cases, and the anti-glare coating improves visibility. Plus, it comes with an easy installation tray and a handy two-pack. If you’re looking for a bubble-free, durable protector, this one delivers.

3. Smartish Tuff Sheet Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Image Source: Amazon

In my experience, this screen protector is the easiest to apply, with almost no room for error. It gave me the most precise installation. First, clean your device with the included tools. Then, place the applicator tool on top of your phone and pull the tab at the bottom. That’s it! Just press down on the middle, and you’re all set. You can easily squeeze out any air bubbles using the microfiber cloth. The tempered glass feels sturdy but isn’t sharp around the edges.

4. ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Image Source: ESR

If you’re looking for affordable edge-to-edge protection for your screen, ESR’s offering is a great choice. The pack of three provides solid coverage, and the included alignment tool makes it super easy to apply, ensuring a perfect fit every time. It can withstand up to 5 kg of force, giving your screen extra durability. However, keep in mind that it may not be as durable as some of the more expensive options on the market.

5. amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Image Source: Amazon

If you’re looking for a highly recommended, budget-friendly option, the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is perfect for you. For just $8, you get two protectors, making it an unbeatable deal. The 0.33 mm-thick design offers excellent clarity, so you’ll hardly notice it’s there. It’s scratch-resistant, keeping your screen safe from everyday damage. The full-coverage glass and oleophobic coating reduce fingerprints, making your phone feel cleaner for longer. You’ll still need to wipe it occasionally, but with the included wet and dry wipes, you’ll have everything you need to keep your screen in pristine condition.

6. Zagg Glass XTR4 Screen Protector

Image Source: Amazon

Zagg’s XTR4 is built with durable, scratch-resistant tempered glass infused with graphene, ensuring long-lasting protection. The blue light filtration helps reduce eye strain, and the anti-microbial treatment keeps your screen cleaner for longer. It’s barely noticeable to the touch as you type, offering a smooth experience. With anti-reflection technology, you can easily use your phone in bright environments without worrying about glare, so you’ll get the best view of your screen. At $60, it might seem pricey, but chances are you won’t need to replace it until you upgrade your phone.

7. Belkin Screen Force UltraGlass2

The Belkin Screen Force UltraGlass2 is one of the strongest screen protectors you can get for your iPhone 16 Pro Max. It offers drop protection 2.7 times stronger than that of regular tempered glass. With its 9H hardness rating, you won’t have to worry about scratches. The easy-align tray makes for easy installation, ensuring a bubble-free application. At just 0.29mm thick, it’s one of the thinnest options out there, and you won’t lose any touch sensitivity or display clarity.

8. Rokform Screen Protectors

Image Source: Rokform

Made from 9H tempered glass, Rokform screen protectors resist scratches and absorb impacts, keeping your screen safe from daily drops and bumps. You won’t have to worry about keys or other objects scratching your display. Installation is as easy as it gets with bubble-free adhesive, giving you a smooth, clear fit every time. The oleophobic coating repels fingerprints, so your screen stays clean longer. Plus, each pack includes two protectors, giving you long-term value. While pricier than basic options, the durability and clarity make them worth it.