Apple Ends LCD Use in All iPhones including 4th Gen iPhone SE

Apple is set to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE with OLED displays, making it the last one in the entire iPhone lineup. This means Apple will exclude Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp, long-standing suppliers of LCD panels, from Apple’s iPhone supply chain. Instead, Apple has reportedly placed orders for OLED displays from China’s BOE Technology Group and South Korea’s LG Display for the new iPhone SE.

As per MacRumors, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a design similar of the iPhone 14. Will have a larger 6.1-inch OLED screen, from previous 4.7-inch LCD display. An A18 processor, Face ID, a USB-C port, and an Apple-designed 5G modem. The device will also feature an Action button and increased RAM, likely 8GB.

In 2015, JDI and Sharp supplied approximately 200 million LCD panels annually for iPhones, but this number came down to around 20 million by 2023. JDI is now focusing on small OLED displays for devices like the Apple Watch, while Sharp is scaling back its LCD business.

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be released in the spring of 2025, probably in March, similar to previous iPhone SE launches. Despite its significant upgrades, the device is expected to be priced between $400 and $500.

More here.