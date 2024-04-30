Apple Likely to Stick with Color-Infused Back Glass on iPhone 16

As the launch nears, we are witnessing a deluge of iPhone 16 rumors and leaks. Yesterday, a noted leakster showcased dummy units for the iPhone 16. Earlier, the same leakster had revealed a purported iPhone 16 case. The latest rumor hints at a color-infused back glass for the iPhone 16. If true, the latest iPhone backless could feature five colours.

This is not a new feature or addition. Last year, Apple introduced a dual-ion exchange glass process on the non-pro iPhone 15. The process imparted a smoky finish with contrasting colours from the main frame. In all likelihood, Apple will use the same process to create a new pallet of colours for the backless.

For the first time in a smartphone, colour is infused throughout the back glass, creating five beautiful colours. The back glass is strengthened with an optimised dual-ion exchange process before being polished with nanocrystalline particles and etched to create a luxurious, textured matte finish.”

The rumor is not entirely isolated. Last month, a Weibo user from China said that Apple could use the dual-ion exchange process for the back of the iPhone 16 Pro. However, the latest rumour doesn’t talk about the Pro models. It sticks to the non-pro variants.

Apple is expected to pull the wraps from the iPhone 16 series in September this year. The newest iPhone is likely to tout advanced AI features, a better camera module, an Action Button on all iPhones and a seven color options. Another significant change is the display size. Rumor mills suggest that iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could come equipped with a larger display as opposed to the iPhone 15 Pro series. Lastly, a minor upgrade on the battery front is also likely on the card.

In your opinion, which is the most anticipated feature of the iPhone 16 series? Let us know in the comments below.

