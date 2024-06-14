Apple Teases Revamped TestFlight with Tester Criteria, App Store-like Interface

Apple’s Testflight, the company’s “tool that enables you to gather feedback from testers to help you improve your app” is prepping to undergo a major overhaul. During the WWDC 2024, where Apple showed off all the latest updates, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, Apple Intelligence, and more, it also teased the revamped TestFlight.

The revamped Apple TestFlight seems to pack an enhanced user experience, resembling the familiar layout of the App Store. Other key additions include the ability to add app descriptions and screenshots, so testers get a good look at what they’re getting into with beta apps.

Developers Can Now Set Criteria for Apple TestFlight

Developers can choose who gets to try their beta apps based on specific criteria, such as the devices testers are using and the version of iOS they could be on. What I under from this is that developers targeting a certain group could benefit from this addition and receive the necessary feedback. Moreover, it works for both private invites and public TestFlight links. Hence, developers have more control over how they test their apps.

Moreover, App Store Connect has leveled up by offering insights into the performance of public TestFlight links. With these insights, developers can now track the traffic hitting these links and keep a note of users hopping on board for testing.

As for when the revamped TestFlight will hit the streets, Apple is keeping that under wraps for now. However, word on the street is it might drop around the same time as iOS 18 this fall. If everything goes on track, Apple will announce the iPhone 16 series around the same time.