Apple Watch Battery Draining Fast? Here’s What’s Really Killing It—and How to Fix It

My Apple Watch used to last all day. Now, it’s barely making it through lunch. Sounds familiar? Battery drain is one of the most common complaints among Apple Watch users, and there’s a reason it’s not being fixed. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to make it last longer.

It’s Not Just Normal Wear and Tear

Apple might explain that battery performance naturally degrades over time, but that’s only part of the story. The real reason your Apple Watch battery is dying so quickly? A combination of aggressive background activity, unoptimized software updates, and a system that prioritizes features over efficiency.

Every year, Apple packs in more functionality: blood oxygen monitoring, continuous heart rate tracking, and that always-on display. These features are great, but they significantly drain your battery. The issue isn’t a faulty battery but rather software and hardware working against each other.

Why Apple Won’t Fix It

Apple has limited incentive to ensure your battery lasts indefinitely. A shorter battery lifespan nudges you toward an upgrade. Although Apple may introduce ‘battery-saving’ features in updates, they often come with trade-offs, such as disabling core functionalities users rely on.

So, if you’re waiting for Apple to miraculously fix your battery woes in the next update, don’t hold your breath. Instead, take matters into your own hands.

Quick Fixes to Stop the Battery Drain

1. Turn Off Background App Refresh

Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh and turn it off for apps you don’t need running 24/7.



2. Limit the Always-On Display

If you have an Apple Watch Series 5 or later, go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Always On and toggle it off.



3. Kill Unnecessary Notifications

Every ping and vibration eats away at your battery. Open the Watch app on your iPhone, go to Notifications, and disable alerts for apps that aren’t urgent.



4. Recalibrate the Battery

Allow your watch to drain completely, then recharge it to 100% without interruption. Perform this process monthly to recalibrate battery performance. Also, keep a close eye on your battery health to determine if you need a replacement.

Also, check out our guide on how to fix charging issues if you are unable to charge your Apple Watch after upgrading to watchOS 11.

Updates vary in quality. If a new watchOS update significantly drains the battery, wait for a patch before proceeding. Apple often releases patches for battery issues within weeks.

6. Disable Power-Hungry Features

Features like Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Handwashing Detection, and Hey Siri are useful but not always necessary. Turn them off in Settings if you don’t rely on them daily.