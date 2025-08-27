Best Wired Headphones and Earphones for iPhone 16

The best wired headphones for iPhone 16 give you stable sound quality, reliable mic support, and the comfort of plug-and-play listening. Since the iPhone 16 uses a USB-C port, you can connect wired USB-C earphones directly or use Apple’s official USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter with traditional headphones. Both options deliver low-latency audio for music, calls, and video, making wired listening a strong choice even in 2025.

Whether you need budget-friendly earbuds, premium IEMs, or professional headphones, there are excellent wired options that work seamlessly with iPhone 16.

How We Made This List

We built this list of the best wired headphones for iPhone 16 by focusing on real-world performance and compatibility. Every model here works reliably with the iPhone 16’s USB-C port, whether natively or through Apple’s USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter. We checked microphone and remote support, since call quality and button controls matter as much as sound.

To keep the list evidence-based, we reviewed editorial testing, audio measurements, and verified user feedback from trusted sources. That helped us balance sound quality, durability, and value across different budgets.

Finally, we considered practical use cases like clarity during calls, comfort for long sessions, cable strength, tip options for IEMs, and the ability to listen while charging using certified splitters. The goal was to highlight headphones that give you the best wired listening experience on iPhone 16 without guesswork.

Before You Start: Things to Consider

USB-C vs 3.5 mm : USB-C earphones plug in directly, while 3.5 mm headphones need Apple’s USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter.

: USB-C earphones plug in directly, while 3.5 mm headphones need Apple’s USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter. Mic and remote support : Not all USB-C earbuds handle calls and button controls. Apple’s adapter ensures TRRS 3.5 mm headsets keep mic and remote functions.

: Not all USB-C earbuds handle calls and button controls. Apple’s adapter ensures TRRS 3.5 mm headsets keep mic and remote functions. Power and impedance : Sensitive IEMs play well straight from iPhone 16. High-impedance headphones (150–300 Ω) need a small DAC/amp for proper volume.

: Sensitive IEMs play well straight from iPhone 16. High-impedance headphones (150–300 Ω) need a small DAC/amp for proper volume. Durability : Choose headphones with detachable cables, replaceable ear tips, and strong strain relief for long-term use.

: Choose headphones with detachable cables, replaceable ear tips, and strong strain relief for long-term use. Charging while listening : If you multitask, get a certified USB-C splitter that supports audio plus charging without glitches.

: If you multitask, get a certified USB-C splitter that supports audio plus charging without glitches. Port hygiene: Keep the USB-C port clean and use snug connectors to avoid audio cut-outs or mic issues.

Wired Headphones for iPhone 16

Apple EarPods (USB-C)

Apple’s USB-C EarPods are the simplest and most reliable wired option for iPhone 16. They offer seamless mic and remote support, making them a dependable choice for commuting, meetings, and calls.

Pros : Native USB-C support, proven three-button remote, affordable, widely available.

: Native USB-C support, proven three-button remote, affordable, widely available. Cons: Open design limits noise isolation, basic sound compared to sealed IEMs.

JBL Tune 310C (USB-C)

This budget-friendly option has a built-in DAC with Hi-Res support, a flat tangle-resistant cable, multiple ear tips, and a three-button inline remote with mic. It also includes EQ presets accessible via button presses.

Pros : Hi-Res capability, pocketable cable, multiple tips, EQ adjustment.

: Hi-Res capability, pocketable cable, multiple tips, EQ adjustment. Cons: Bass-heavy out of the box until EQ is adjusted, average isolation.

Master & Dynamic ME05 (USB-C)

A premium pair featuring solid metal construction, refined sound tuning, and reliable USB-C performance. It balances style, sound quality, and durability.

Pros : Detailed, engaging sound, strong build, editorially recommended.

: Detailed, engaging sound, strong build, editorially recommended. Cons: Limited isolation, some cable microphonics.

OnePlus Bullets (USB-C)

A lightweight, low-cost earbud often recommended for daily use. It offers basic but dependable audio quality with convenient magnetic cable management.

Pros : Affordable, practical, easy to carry, tangle-resistant.

: Affordable, practical, easy to carry, tangle-resistant. Cons: Consumer-tilted sound, limited accessories, modest isolation.

Sennheiser IE 100 Pro (USB-C cable or 3.5 mm)

Designed for clarity and accuracy, the IE 100 Pro is a stage monitor IEM adapted for smartphones. It can be paired with a USB-C cable or used via Apple’s 3.5 mm adapter for mic/remote support.

Pros : Neutral sound, robust build, versatile connectivity.

: Neutral sound, robust build, versatile connectivity. Cons: Bass-light compared to consumer models, fit depends on ear tips.

Shure AONIC 4 (USB-C or 3.5 mm)

Shure’s AONIC 4 combines a hybrid-driver setup with strong isolation and a modular cable ecosystem. Excellent for long listening sessions and adaptable across devices.

Pros : Replaceable cables, balanced sound, strong isolation.

: Replaceable cables, balanced sound, strong isolation. Cons: Expensive, requires experimenting with tips for comfort.

Razer Hammerhead (USB-C, wired)

Targeted at gamers, this model provides stable low-latency audio, a secure fit, and straightforward USB-C connectivity, doubling as a practical call and media earbud.

Pros : Gaming-friendly latency, simple USB-C connection, secure fit.

: Gaming-friendly latency, simple USB-C connection, secure fit. Cons: Fun-biased tuning, mid-level isolation.

Apple USB-C to 3.5 mm Headphone Adapter

This official DAC adapter enables almost any wired headset with mic support. It’s the most versatile path for audiophiles with existing gear.

Pros : Official Apple accessory, broad 3.5 mm compatibility, mic and remote support.

: Official Apple accessory, broad 3.5 mm compatibility, mic and remote support. Cons: Easy to misplace, not ideal for high-impedance headphones without an amp.

FAQs

Does iPhone 16 support wired audio? Yes, via the USB-C port. Will 3.5 mm headset mics work? Yes, with Apple’s USB-C adapter supporting TRRS. Are USB-C earbuds universally compatible? No. Confirm mic and button support before purchase. Can I charge and listen at the same time? Yes, with a certified USB-C splitter. Why do some USB-C earbuds lose mic/remote support? Because USB-C implementations vary across brands. Apple’s adapter ensures reliability.

Comparison List

Best plug-and-play : Apple EarPods (USB-C)

: Apple EarPods (USB-C) Best value upgrade : JBL Tune 310C

: JBL Tune 310C Best premium choice : Master & Dynamic ME05

: Master & Dynamic ME05 Best budget option : OnePlus Bullets

: OnePlus Bullets Best for clarity : Sennheiser IE 100 Pro

: Sennheiser IE 100 Pro Best isolation : Shure AONIC 4

: Shure AONIC 4 Best for gaming : Razer Hammerhead

: Razer Hammerhead Most versatile: Apple USB-C to 3.5 mm Adapter

Tips

Always keep a spare Apple dongle if you use 3.5 mm gear.

Prioritize earbuds with tested mic clarity on iPhone USB-C.

Experiment with foam or silicone tips for comfort and improved bass response.

Clean your USB-C port regularly.

Use short, strain-relieved cables for travel.

If mic glitches occur, reseat connections, clean the port, toggle permissions, or reboot.

Summary

Wired listening on iPhone 16 is simple and effective. USB-C earbuds offer the easiest experience, while the USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter provides maximum flexibility for existing gear. Mic support, durability, and comfort remain key factors in choosing the right pair.

Conclusion

For iPhone 16 users, wired audio is not just possible but practical. Apple’s EarPods remain the easiest everyday option, while the adapter unlocks a wider world of IEMs and professional gear. From budget commuters to audiophiles, the right choice depends on your balance of price, clarity, and durability.