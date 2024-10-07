iPhone 16 Camera Control Not Working? 7 Ways To Fix It

With the arrival of the iPhone 16 lineup, the gap between the Pro and the standard models has never been smaller. The entire lineup features a brand-new Camera Control button that can help you quickly capture photos and videos or adjust various camera settings on the fly.



However, as useful as it is, Camera Control on iPhone 16 is not working for a handful of users. If you have run into a similar issue, here’s what you can do.

Why Is the Camera Control Not Working on my iPhone 16?

The Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 can stop working for several reasons. These include incorrect camera and accessibility settings or glitches in iOS. Sometimes, you may encounter issues if you have damaged the button or if a case interferes with its touch sensitivity.

7 Ways To Fix Camera Control Not Working on iPhone 16

If you are fortunate and the problem is related to a temporary software glitch, closing the Camera app from the app switcher and then reopening it can help in some cases. But if relaunching the camera app doesn’t seem to do the trick, follow the solutions below:

Software instability due to bugs can sometimes result in hardware issues on iPhones. The only way to avoid such bugs is to ensure that you have the latest version of iOS by regularly updating your iPhone. Software updates provide bug fixes and other improvements that can help you resolve most issues.

Open the Settings app and tap General.

Now, tap Software Update to check for updates. If a new update is available, tap Update Now.

Enter your iPhone’s passcode and tap Agree.



2. Restart Your iPhone To Fix Camera Control

If you are already running the latest version of iOS, you should try to restart your iPhone. This will help you get rid of underlying glitches that might be causing the issue. You can restart your iPhone with a combination of button presses or from the redesigned Control Centre in iOS 18. Here’s how it works:

Swipe down from the top right of the screen to open Control Center. Then, tap and hold the power icon located in the top right corner. Swipe from left to right on the Slide to power off slider.

After a few seconds, press the Side button to turn your iPhone on.

3. Check the Button for Signs of Damage

The Camera Control button features a force sensor and a capacitive touch surface that lets you capture photos and videos or modify different camera settings. If the Camera Control button on your iPhone is damaged, it may prevent touches and button presses from being registered.

To ensure that this isn’t the case with your iPhone, you might want to check the Camera Control button on your iPhone for possible signs of damage, like cracks and scratches, before moving on to other solutions. If you find that the button on your device is damaged, you must contact Apple Support to get it repaired.

4. Check the Camera Control Settings on Your iPhone

You can single-press the Camera Control button to launch the Camera app on your iPhone. But if needed, you can easily change this gesture to a double-press, replace the app it launches or disable the feature entirely. If you are facing issues using it, it’s most likely due to improper Camera Control settings.

Launch the Settings app and go to Camera > Camera Control.

Select the default or a third-party Camera app you would like to launch. Select the Single Click or Double Click gesture to launch the Camera app.



5. Ensure the Button Isn’t Obstructed

The Camera Control button sits flush with your iPhone’s metallic frame, and it’s possible you’re facing issues because a case is obstructing the touch surface. While there are a few cases that allow you to use Camera Control even if the touch surface is fully covered, they can sometimes be unreliable.

As a result, you might want to check if you can use Camera Control without a case. Apart from that, you will need to ensure that your hands are not wet or dirty. Dust and water can prevent the Camera Control button from registering presses and swipes, often rendering it unusable.

6. Check the Accessibility Settings on Your iPhone

Apple provides a way to turn off Camera Control and change many other preferences related to it from your iPhone’s Accessibility settings. It’s likely that you are unable to use Camera Control on your device because you have accidentally turned it off and need to re-enable it. Here’s how you can do this:

Go to Settings and tap Accessibility.

Scroll down and navigate to Camera Control. Toggle on Camera Control and Show Adjustment.



If all the said toggles are on, but you’re still unable to use Camera Control, it may be because you’re not pressing the button properly. In such cases, you may change the Light-Press Force to Default or Lighter and Double Light-Press Speed to Slow or Slower to improve the button’s sensitivity.

7. Factory Reset Your iPhone

If nothing seems to help, your best bet may be to factory reset your iPhone. Factory resetting will erase all settings and data on your iPhone, reverting any misconfigurations in the process. Here’s how to do it: