Apple teased us with the iOS Developer Beta at the WWDC 2024, but it dropped details on the highly anticipated iPhone 16 at the “It’s Glowtime” event. The lineup comes with brighter, more dynamic, and ultra-responsive 120Hz ProMotion Super Retina XDR.

Exciting, right? But here’s the catch: graphics for older iPhone models won’t do these specs justice. Finding the perfect wallpaper to complement these new dimensions is more challenging than ever. To save you time, I compiled where to Download iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Wallpapers in 4k. Here’s where to go.

Download iPhone Pro 16 Wallpapers in 4k

Image Credits: Tech PP

Image Credits: Artemis Prime

Download iPhone 16 Wallpapers in 4k

These are just some of the best iPhone 16 and 16 Pro wallpapers that you’ll find on third-party websites. Feel free to browse the work of other artists. You can also look into the official iOS 18 wallpapers in 4k.

Exciting, right? But here’s the catch: graphics for older iPhone models won’t do these specs justice. Finding the perfect wallpaper to complement these new dimensions is more challenging than ever. To save you time, I compiled where to Download iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Wallpapers in 4k. Here’s where to go.

Download iPhone 16 Wallpapers in 4k

Download iPhone Pro 16 Wallpapers in 4k

Image Credits: Tech PP

Image Credits: Artemis Prime





These are just some of the best iPhone 16 and 16 Pro wallpapers that you’ll find on third-party websites. Feel free to browse the work of other artists. You can also look into the official iOS 18 wallpapers in 4k.