7 Fun Games to Supercharge Your FaceTime Calls

Let’s be honest, FaceTime calls can sometimes get boring. You’ve passed through the “What’s up?” talk, and now awkward silences creep in. I’ve been there, and trust me, spicing up a FaceTime call can feel like a struggle. But when this happens, a little gaming can be a game-changer. I’m talking about laughter, friendly competition, and the kind of engagement that makes you forget you’re not in the same room.

For this, here are some of my personal favorite top fun games to play over FaceTime that will insert some excitement into long-distance video chats.

1. Trivia

Who doesn’t love a good trivia smackdown? It’s the perfect way to show off your random knowledge (or cleverly bluff your way through) while keeping things lively. And here’s the beauty of FaceTime trivia: it’s totally customizable. You can pick a category or go random, then take turns firing questions at each other. Note the score and assign bonus points for using wacky sound effects when someone gets an answer wrong (like “bzzzt” for a wrong answer!).

I won’t lie: There have been some epic meltdowns (and celebrations) during virtual trivia nights. But that’s what makes it so exciting!

Note: This game is fun to play if you have more than two and fewer than six people on FaceTime calls.

2. Truth or Dare

Image Credits: Richard Rutenberg via Linkedin

We all know the classic format of Truth or Dare. But while playing this game on FaceTime, try to get creative with the dares as much as you can. You can give dares like “Show us your most embarrassing childhood photo” or “Sing your shower anthem at the top of your lungs.” And yeah, let’s not forget to craft some juicy truth questions that’ll get your friends spilling the tea.

This game is a guaranteed way to bond with your friends and learn some hilariously unexpected things about them. Remember, though, a little kindness goes a long way. Avoid dares that could be too embarrassing or physically dangerous.

3. This or That

This or That is a super-easy and fast-paced choice game. It’s the best way to break the ice, get the conversation flowing, and get to know each other a little better.

Here’s how it works. You simply ask a question with two options, and everyone picks their favorite. Here are a few fun example questions to try:

Pancakes or waffles?

Morning person or night owl?

Beach vacation or mountain getaway?

Win the lottery or have your dream job?

Sing karaoke or tell a scary story?

Be able to talk to animals or understand all baby talk?

Wear pajamas all day every day or a superhero costume?

The best part is that there are no wrong answers. This is especially perfect for younger kids or new friends. Plus, it’s a great conversation starter.

4. Never Have I Ever

Image Credits: ABC News

This game (a.k.a the viral “Put a finger down” TikTok challenge) is a guaranteed way to discover your friends’ wildest secrets and create some hilarious memories. The gameplay is simple. Everyone starts with ten fingers up on camera. Then, take turns saying “Never Have I Ever…” followed by something you’ve never done. If someone has done that thing, they put a finger down. The last person with fingers left wins.

The key to a killer game of Never Have I Ever on FaceTime is customization. Craft your statements to fit your friend group. If you want things light and breezy, stick to silly confessions like “Never have I ever fallen asleep during a movie.” Feeling a little bolder? Spice things up with statements that reveal hidden talents or past adventures.

Just remember to keep it lighthearted!

5. Pictionary

Pictionary is all about quick thinking and unleashing your inner artist (even if that artist is a stick figure enthusiast!).

To play this game, all you need is a piece of paper and a dark-colored marker that shows up well on camera. Next, you can use a random word generator online (or a pre-prepared list) to pick the word or phrase you will draw. After that, set a timer for 30-60 seconds and draw the chosen word or phrase silently. Remember, no talking, or you’re out! Then, it’s your partner’s turn to draw something, and you will guess.

This is a collaborative game, so there are no winners and losers. You work together to earn as many points as you can.

6. Read My Lips

Read My Lips is a game that turns your FaceTime call into a hilarious lip-reading showdown. It basically tests your non-verbal communication and lip-reading skills.

One player (the speaker) hits the mute button on FaceTime. This is where things get interesting — they can still hear you, but you can’t hear them. The speaker silently mouths a word or phrase. They can repeat it as many times as they want. Meanwhile, the other players (the “decoders”) have to decipher the silent message based solely on the speaker’s lip movements.

You can set a timer for 60 seconds for a classic game or increase the difficulty level with a 30-second timer. That extra pressure adds a whole new layer of hilarity (and maybe a hint of panic) to the mix.

And yes, don’t worry if you don’t become a lip-reading champion overnight. The more you play, the better you’ll understand those silent messages.

7. Yahtzee

Okay, forget complicated rules. Yahtzee is one of the most competitive and fun games to play over FaceTime calls. It’s all about rolling dice and scoring points based on what you land. Each player grabs a scorecard (found online or DIY) and five dice. Then, it’s a battle of luck and strategy.

You take turns rolling the dice up to three times. After each roll, you decide which dice to keep and which to re-roll, aiming to score points based on the categories on your sheet. Maybe you’ll try to get all threes, a straight roll like 2-3-4-5-6, or even the holy grail: a Yahtzee, where all five dice match. Each category awards a different amount of points, so analyzing your rolls and choosing the best scoring option is key.

Personally, I don’t mind getting a little sneaky while playing Yahtzee (p.s. sorry Maheen if you’re reading this). You can watch how your opponents are scoring and try to block them from getting the sections they need. A little friendly sabotage can make all the difference in Yahtzee. 😉

And that’s it — I hope you liked this article! Next, check out these 15 Topics to Make Your FaceTime Calls Anything But Boring.