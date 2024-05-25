iPhone 14 is Now Available on Apple’s Refurbished Store

Apple has added the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro. This means that customers can now buy some of the latest iPhone models at lower prices while still getting Apple guarantee. The price for a new iPhone 14 starts at $729, but you can save money by buying the refurbished version, which costs only $619

It looks like Apple has skimped on iPhone 14 Plus. Probably it will be added to the refurbished store in the future. however, there may be plans to include it later on in their range of products.

For those looking for more advanced features and willing to spend extra cash, the Pro and Pro Max versions of iPhone 14 offer better options. The base variant starts at $999 and $1,099, respectively, if purchased as new ones, but when it comes as refurbished, they start from just $759 or even less. Resulting in a saving of as much as $150.

Regarding cost, Amazon’s Premium Renewed line has the iPhone 14 and its types at prices that are less than what you find in Apple’s refurbished store. However, it is sometimes worth paying premium for the Apple Certified badge. And you will also get better price for your iPhone in case you decide to sell it later.

Each Apple refurbished iPhone has a fresh battery, new outer shell, one-year warranty, no-cost returns, and charging cord. When considering the most important parts that impact performance and appearance, it is similar to having a fresh iPhone.

Consider choosing a refurbished iPhone 14 if you don’t want to wait until the new iPhone 16 series is released in fall. This can be an economical way to get a relatively recent iPhone without breaking the bank.

