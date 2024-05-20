iPhone 16 Leak Suggests New Colors May Replace Two Existing Ones

The bars are being set high each passing day for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. As much as the anticipations say, it’s expected to debut a plethora of upgrades over the predecessor in nearly most departments. On the same note, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today revealed all the color options for the next iPhone 16 series, adding that two new color options will kill the two current ones, for better or worse.

According to Kuo on X, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus might come in black, green, pink, blue, and white. The current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus also come in those colors, plus yellow. But it seems Cupertino will drop the yellow and add white instead, keeping the other colors the same.

In addition, he writes that top-dollar variants such as iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer black, white, silver, gray, or “Natural Titanium”, plus a new rose color. Does this new color lineup ring a bell in your head? It basically means that, if true, Apple might be planning to kill the blue one.

Kuo further mentions that Apple might some colors with new names, similar to the “White” to “Starlight” transition for the iPhone 13 from the iPhone 12. Even if the names are the same, the color might still seem different, he added. And I second this, because Apple would bring in a differentiating factor to avoid the “predecessor and successor look almost identical” mishap.

Surprisingly, Kuo didn’t mention the rumored purple-shade iPhone 16 model in today’s post. Kuo is usually reliable with such developments, however, given that the release is still several months away, we’d take this information with a grain of salt. That said, considering the reliability of this particular leak, there’s a good chance that these rumored colors are accurate.

