iPhone 16 Pro Keeps Freezing? Here’s What to Do

The iPhone 16 Pro is the most advanced iPhone we’ve ever had. Apple’s most advanced device yet. Naturally, you’d expect it to be the most stable as well. However, many users have reported frequent freezing issues with their iPhone 16 Pro, often without any clear cause.

In this article, we’ll investigate the problem and potential solutions.

Why Does the iPhone 16 Pro Keep Freeze?

The exact cause of the random freezes affecting many iPhone 16 Pro users remains unknown. Most people agree it’s due to a bug inside iOS 18, but nobody could provide precise info on what that bug is linked to, so we’re still somewhat in the dark.

On the positive side, some users tackled the issue with a factory reset – it’s the only semi-confirmed solution at this point. We don’t know why it works, but it’s something to consider.

You can read the whole conversation of dissatisfied iPhone 16 Pro users on Apple forums.

What to Do if the iPhone 16 Pro Keeps Freezing?

As mentioned above, performing a factory reset and then restoring a backup from another device (rather than iCloud) may help resolve the issue. If that doesn’t work, your best options are to wait for an upcoming iOS 18 update or visit your nearest Apple Store for assistance.

1. Reset your iPhone and Restore it From Another iPhone

Although there’s no surefire way to deal with the iPhone 16 Pro freezing issue, many users have reported success after resetting their devices and restoring them from their old iPhones instead of using iCloud backups.

I couldn’t find the exact reason why iCloud backups seem to trigger these freezes, but apparently, they do. Of course, this approach is only valid if you still have access to your old iPhone. If you, for example, traded it in, you’ll have to find another solution.

First, you’ll need to factory reset your iPhone 16 Pro. Here’s how to do it:

Go to Settings. Tap General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Choose Erase All Content and Settings. Enter your iCloud password. Confirm that you want to erase your device. Follow further on-screen instructions.

Now that your iPhone is back to its factory settings, it’s time to restore your apps and data from your old iPhone. Here’s how to do that:

First, ensure that both iPhones are close to each other and that Bluetooth is turned on on the older one. Turn on your new iPhone 16 Pro and press Continue when a prompt appears on the screen of your old iPhone. Follow further on-screen instructions on your devices until you reach the Restore window. Select Transfer from iPhone, and wait for the transfer to complete. Remember to keep your devices close to each other.

After resetting your iPhone 16 Pro, use it for a while to check if the freezing issue persists. If it no longer freezes, you’re all set. However, if the problem continues, your best option may be to wait for future iOS updates to address the issue.

2. Reset Your iPhone and Restore it from a Mac or PC

If you’ve already traded in your old iPhone or no longer have access to it for any other reason, the first solution is out of the picture for you. However, you can still restore a backup without using iCloud by turning to iTunes on a Mac or PC.

First, factory reset your iPhone 16 Pro (as explained above), and then do the following:

Open iTunes on your Windows PC or Mac. Connect your iPhone 16 Pro to your computer with a USB cable. Enter the passcode if needed. Select your iPhone 16 Pro when it appears on the screen. Click Restore Backup and follow further on-screen instructions.

If your iPhone 16 Pro continues to freeze after a fresh install, your only option may be to wait for a new iOS 18 update. I know that’s not what you want to hear, especially if your iPhone is basically unusable, but we’re still in the early stages of iOS 18, where bugs can happen. Each new version promises to make it more stable.

So, regularly check for new iOS 18 updates and install them as soon as possible. With any luck, one of those updates will resolve the issue and make your iPhone 16 Pro more stable.

To check for new iOS updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update and check if there’s a new update available. If there is a new update, install it and check if it makes your iPhone 16 Pro better.

4. Free Up Storage Space

Although storage space isn’t often mentioned by users experiencing this issue, it’s possible that running low on storage could, in theory, slow down your iPhone. After installing a new iOS version and restoring a backup full of apps and data, you might be running low on space without even realizing it.

To check your storage, open the Settings app and go to General > iPhone Storage. From here, you can see what takes up most storage on your device and delete unnecessary files to free up space.

5. Close Background Apps

Since both the iPhone 16 Pro and iOS 18 are still in the early stages of their lifecycle, some apps may not yet be fully compatible. If that’s the case, an app could easily be causing your device to freeze or crash.

To investigate, open the task manager and close all the apps running in the background. Then, check if your iPhone still freezes. If the freezing still occurs, try identifying the problematic app and either update it or remove it entirely.