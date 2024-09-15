iPhone 16 Pro Max Can Play Videos for 4 Hours Longer Than 15 Pro Max

Apple has worked on the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s endurance compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 15 lineup, as per Apple insider Mark Gurman.

Consumers are constantly yearning for their iPhone to last longer, so Apple was aggressive in upping the battery life of its phones. For instance, the iPhone 16 Pro Max can play video for four hours longer than a 15 Pro Max. That’s two extra movies. Mark Gurman

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has 33 hours of video playback, a huge 4-hour increase from the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 29-hour capability. This 14% improvement means one can watch two full-length movies extra on a single charge, so there is no need to charge your device at any time, especially while traveling.

Several factors contribute to this enhanced battery performance. The iPhone 16 Pro Max houses a larger 4,676mAh battery, up from the 4,441mAh in the previous model, but the screen is also 0.2 inches bigger than the previous models, so in a way, it negates the increased capacity. Along with this, Apple has implemented a new internal design and power management features in iOS 18 to optimize energy consumption.

The A18 Pro chip, which will power the latest iPhone, also plays a crucial role in the device’s improved battery. It’s said to be 20% more power-efficient than the A17 Pro chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As consumers increasingly rely on their devices for entertainment and productivity, the ability to use them for longer periods without recharging can be a key selling point.

