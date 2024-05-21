iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max Purportedly in Line for Major Camera Upgrades

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 series continue to swirl without cease. The latest speculation coming out of China suggests some major camera improvements are coming to the iPhone 16 Pro models. According to “Baby Sauce” on Weibo, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature a larger main camera sensor. Additionally, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to sport a 48MP Ultra-Wide camera.

Furthermore, the tipster says the top-dollar iPhone 16 Pro Max could have a custom 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro will upgrade to 5x zoom and feature the same 48MP Sony IMX803 sensor as the current Pro. Additionally, both iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to upgrade to a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera.

Notably, this 48MP sensor upgrade for the iPhone 16 Pro models isn’t a new whisper in the wind. Several analysts have been hinting at it for about a year now. But what adds weight to this speculation is that it corroborates several reports including one from Digital Chat Station. The earlier report even mentioned the same sensor model we’re hearing about today, the custom Sony IMX903. Also, rumors hint that the Tetraprism lens featured in the iPhone 15 Pro Max could reach the next Pro model.

Although Apple typically leads the pack with its camera specs, especially on its top-tier Pro models. However, it’s worth noting that the tipster in question doesn’t have a well-proven track record. So, we’ll advise taking this with a grain of salt given that Apple’s next iPhones are still months away from debuting at the usual fall event, if everything’s on track.

Source