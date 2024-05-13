iPhone 16 Pro Will Reportedly Sport 20% Brighter Display

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro could sport an upgraded display, according to a new rumor coming out of China. Tipster Instant Digital on Weibo says that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will have 20% increased brightness compared to its predecessor, iPhone 15 Pro.

According to Instant Digital, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to boast up to 1,200 nits of typical SDR brightness, marking a 20% jump from the current model, while maintaining a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits. For reference, the current iPhone 15 Pro peaks up to 1,000 nits of typical SDR brightness.

The leak suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro might have a brightness of 1600 nits, which seems odd because the iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro can already go up to 2000 nits. The iPhone 15 Pro reaches 1600 nits when showing HDR content. So, the “excitation 1600 nit” might just mean it has the same brightness when displaying HDR content.

On top of that, take information with a grain of salt, as the source has a mixed history of Apple rumors. Not to deny, the source has come up with some accurate claims but has also missed the mark, which puts them into a space where you can’t solely rely on this claim.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Apple plans to increase the display panels on the iPhone 16 Pro models besides boosting brightness. Per reports, the Phone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature 6.27-inch and 6.85-inch displays, respectively.

That said, the iPhone 16 series is expected to be one of the biggest upgrades in recent times, with AI-powered features, a capture button in Pro variants, an action button across the lineup, an improved display, the A18 chip, and more.

Via