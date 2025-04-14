iPhone 17 Pro Max camera design leaks, looks a lot like Google Pixel design

iPhone 17 Pro Max’s camera design has been revealed and is somewhat similar to the Google Pixel lineup.

Posted by X user @lusiRoy8 (pipfix), the photo shows a dummy iPhone 17 Pro Max model fitted inside what appears to be a production-ready case,

The top third of the rear panel is now dominated by a wide, raised camera bump, larger and more aggressive than anything we’ve seen before on an iPhone. It stretches across nearly the entire width, hinting at major internal changes.

Apple is betting on camera for iPhone 17 Pro lineup

Apple is expected to use this camera bar layout on the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and the upcoming “iPhone 17 Air.”

MacObserver understands that the expanded footprint is needed to house a 48MP 10x optical zoom telephoto lens. We cannot rule out the possibility that the rearrangement may also shift the LiDAR sensor to make room for upgraded internals.

Regardless, this bump isn’t subtle.

Another small but notable detail on the dummy models: sectioned markings under the camera bar, possibly outlining the boundary between metal and glass materials.

Previous reports suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro line would mix aluminium and glass on the back panel—glass at the bottom for wireless charging and metal at the top for camera durability.

That theory gains weight with these new physical units.

What About the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air?

While the regular iPhone 17 is expected to stick with a dual-camera layout, the rumored iPhone 17 Air is said to adopt the camera bar design despite only having a single rear lens.

Apple may be standardizing this look across its premium models, similar to what Google has done with its Pixel line.