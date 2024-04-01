iPhone SE 4 Case Leak Shows It Could Resemble the iPhone 14

There’s been a lot going around about a potential iPhone SE 4, from the demise of the home button to a potential OLED screen upgrade, but now there’s more. Something else hints that we could see the phone after all with a new design.

A new leak from X user Majin Bu shows supposed iPhone SE 4 cases, and how Apple’s next budget-friendly iPhone could go the way of the iPhone 14. It’s best to take this with a fine grain of salt, but the supposed case shows how the buttons on the iPhone SE 4 could be oriented. The left side of the phone case hints at an area for volume rockers, as well as an action or mute button. As for the top of the phone, there’s the infamous notch for FaceID. The rear of the phone, meanwhile, has a spot for a single camera sensor. This essentially teases a redesign for the device.

These images of the cases of the new iPhone SE 4 show the possible design which apparently will be different from what I described previously pic.twitter.com/Q6HJGLCGhn — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) March 30, 2024

The last iPhone SE model launched in 2022, so it’s been almost two years since Apple refreshed the lineup. With all these leaks, the phone might as well be real and could be coming soon. Phone case manufacturers usually have reference designs from Apple before manufacturing products. Of course, it is easy to create a case and claim it as genuine, but Majin Bu has a great track record with leaks and we have our hopes up.