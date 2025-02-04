iPhone SE 4 vs. Android Mid-Rangers: Can Apple Compete in the Budget Smartphone Wars?

Apple has long dominated the premium smartphone market, but the budget-friendly iPhone SE series is its only real contender in the mid-range segment. With speculation growing about the iPhone SE 4’s specifications, many wonder whether Apple can compete with Android mid-rangers like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Google Pixel 9a, and Samsung Galaxy A56. Let’s break it down.

Performance: A18 vs. Exynos and Tensor Chips

A16 Chip Design

Apple’s iPhone SE models have traditionally delivered flagship-level performance in a budget body. The SE 4 is rumored to feature the A18 chip, which powers the iPhone 16. If true, this would give it a serious edge over Android mid-range phones, which typically use Exynos-series or Google’s Tensor G-series chips.

iPhone SE 4Samsung Galaxy S24 FEGoogle Pixel 9aSamsung Galaxy A56
A18 – Flagship-level performance in a budget bodyExynos 2400e (4 nm) – Solid, but not quite flagship.
Google Tensor G4 – Great for AI-powered features but less powerful than flagship chips.
Exynos 1580 – Good mid-range performance but unlikely to match Apple’s chip efficiency.
Note icon NOTE
Verdict: If Apple includes the A18, the iPhone SE 4 will outperform most Android mid-rangers in raw speed and longevity.

Camera: One High-Quality Sensor vs. Multi-Lens Setups

Apple’s budget iPhones have traditionally featured a single-lens camera setup enhanced by software optimizations. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a 48MP main sensor, likely from the iPhone 15.

iPhone SE 4Samsung Galaxy S24 FEGoogle Pixel 9aSamsung Galaxy A56
Single-lens camera setup with 48MP main sensorTriple-lens system (50MP main, ultrawide, and telephoto).Likely to have a dual-camera setup (possibly 48MP main, 13MP ultrawide), with Google’s computational photography leading the way.Galaxy A56 – Typically features a 50MP main sensor but lower-end secondary cameras.
Note icon NOTE
Verdict: While Apple’s software does wonders, its single-camera setup could feel limiting compared to Android’s versatile multi-lens options.

Battery Life: Power Efficiency vs. Larger Battery Capacity

What Causes iPhone 16 Battery Drain and How to Fix It

Apple’s iPhones rely on chip efficiency rather than sheer battery size, which can be a mixed bag in the mid-range market. The SE 4 is expected to have a bigger battery than its predecessor, possibly around 3,000-3,500mAh, but Android mid-rangers often go much bigger.

iPhone SE 4Samsung Galaxy S24 FEGoogle Pixel 9aSamsung Galaxy A56
A bigger battery than its predecessor, possibly around 3,000-3,500mAh4700 mAh, with 25W charging.Expected 5100 mAh, but Tensor chips are known for battery drain.5,000mAh, with 45W fast charging.
Note icon NOTE
Verdict: iPhone SE 4 might struggle to match Android’s battery life unless Apple optimizes iOS for power efficiency.

Display & Design: Finally a Modern Look?

One of the biggest criticisms of previous iPhone SE models was their outdated design. The SE 4 is rumored to adopt the iPhone 14 chassis, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display, ditching the outdated home button.

iPhone SE 4Samsung Galaxy S24 FEGoogle Pixel 9aSamsung Galaxy A56
6.1-inch OLED display6.7-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz6.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz
Note icon NOTE
Verdict: The iPhone SE 4’s OLED screen is a massive upgrade, but Android mid-rangers will likely offer higher refresh rates, making them feel smoother.

