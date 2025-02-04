iPhone SE 4 vs. Android Mid-Rangers: Can Apple Compete in the Budget Smartphone Wars?

Apple has long dominated the premium smartphone market, but the budget-friendly iPhone SE series is its only real contender in the mid-range segment. With speculation growing about the iPhone SE 4’s specifications, many wonder whether Apple can compete with Android mid-rangers like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Google Pixel 9a, and Samsung Galaxy A56. Let’s break it down.

Performance: A18 vs. Exynos and Tensor Chips

Apple’s iPhone SE models have traditionally delivered flagship-level performance in a budget body. The SE 4 is rumored to feature the A18 chip, which powers the iPhone 16. If true, this would give it a serious edge over Android mid-range phones, which typically use Exynos-series or Google’s Tensor G-series chips.

iPhone SE 4 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Google Pixel 9a Samsung Galaxy A56 A18 – Flagship-level performance in a budget body Exynos 2400e (4 nm) – Solid, but not quite flagship.

Google Tensor G4 – Great for AI-powered features but less powerful than flagship chips.

Exynos 1580 – Good mid-range performance but unlikely to match Apple’s chip efficiency.



NOTE Verdict: If Apple includes the A18, the iPhone SE 4 will outperform most Android mid-rangers in raw speed and longevity.

Camera: One High-Quality Sensor vs. Multi-Lens Setups

Apple’s budget iPhones have traditionally featured a single-lens camera setup enhanced by software optimizations. The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a 48MP main sensor, likely from the iPhone 15.

iPhone SE 4 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Google Pixel 9a Samsung Galaxy A56 Single-lens camera setup with 48MP main sensor Triple-lens system (50MP main, ultrawide, and telephoto). Likely to have a dual-camera setup (possibly 48MP main, 13MP ultrawide), with Google’s computational photography leading the way. Galaxy A56 – Typically features a 50MP main sensor but lower-end secondary cameras.

NOTE Verdict: While Apple’s software does wonders, its single-camera setup could feel limiting compared to Android’s versatile multi-lens options.

Battery Life: Power Efficiency vs. Larger Battery Capacity

Apple’s iPhones rely on chip efficiency rather than sheer battery size, which can be a mixed bag in the mid-range market. The SE 4 is expected to have a bigger battery than its predecessor, possibly around 3,000-3,500mAh, but Android mid-rangers often go much bigger.

iPhone SE 4 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Google Pixel 9a Samsung Galaxy A56 A bigger battery than its predecessor, possibly around 3,000-3,500mAh 4700 mAh, with 25W charging. Expected 5100 mAh, but Tensor chips are known for battery drain. 5,000mAh, with 45W fast charging.

NOTE Verdict: iPhone SE 4 might struggle to match Android’s battery life unless Apple optimizes iOS for power efficiency.

Display & Design: Finally a Modern Look?

One of the biggest criticisms of previous iPhone SE models was their outdated design. The SE 4 is rumored to adopt the iPhone 14 chassis, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display, ditching the outdated home button.

iPhone SE 4 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Google Pixel 9a Samsung Galaxy A56 6.1-inch OLED display 6.7-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz 6.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz