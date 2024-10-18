iPhone 16 Stuck on Setup? Here’s How to Fix It

If you’ve recently upgraded to the iPhone 16, you can transfer all data, apps, and settings from an old iPhone or Android device to your new iPhone with just a few taps. However, if the process gets disrupted and your iPhone 16 gets stuck on setup, you risk losing your data and settings.

If you are facing this issue, don’t worry. This article will guide you through a few methods to resolve it.

7 Ways to Fix iPhone Stuck on Setup

Your iPhone may get stuck during setup due to glitches related to the Internet connection, data transfer, Apple Servers, or your carrier. Regardless of what caused the issue, the following solutions can help you:

1. Force Restart Your iPhone

If your iPhone 16 seems stuck on the setup page, the first thing you can try is force restarting it. This simple yet effective action can help you get rid of unexpected glitches and reinitiate the setup process.

To force restart the iPhone 16 series, press and release the Volume Up button followed by the Volume Down button. Then, keep holding the Side Button until you see the Apple logo appear on the screen.

2. Check for Internet-related Issues

Setting up an iPhone requires a stable Internet connection to sign into an Apple Account, restore data from iCloud or another iPhone, and install software updates. If your iPhone 16 seems stuck during setup, it might be due to poor Wi-Fi signals. Here are a few methods to troubleshoot Wi-Fi issues:

Check Signal Strength : Ensure your iPhone is within range of your wireless router by moving closer to it.

: Ensure your iPhone is within range of your wireless router by moving closer to it. Restart the Router & Modem: Unplug both devices, then plug them in to refresh the Internet connection.

Unplug both devices, then plug them in to refresh the Internet connection. Switch Networks: If nothing seems to help you, switch to another Wi-Fi network or use Cellular data.

3. Don’t Log In to Apple Account during Setup

Sometimes, issues related to your Apple Account or the Apple Account servers can prevent the setup from completing. Hence, you should only log in to your Apple Account once your iPhone is fully set up.

Follow the on-screen instructions until you reach the Apple Account page. On the Apple Account page, tap Forgot password or Don’t have an Account. Tap Set Up Later in Settings and follow the instructions to set up your iPhone. Once your iPhone is set up without an Apple Account, launch the Settings app. Tap Sign In to Apple Account and enter your credentials or create a new account.

4. Set Up Cellular Later In Settings

If your iPhone 16 is stuck on setup even when you are connected to a stable Wi-Fi network, the problem might be with your eSIM. Your iPhone may experience trouble activating the eSIM due to issues on your carrier’s end. Hence, you should set up cellular later in the Settings app rather than during setup.

Follow the on-screen instructions to start setting up your iPhone and transfer your data. When you reach the Transfer Your Phone Number page, tap Set Up Later in Settings. Now that your iPhone is set up launch the Settings app and navigate to Cellular. Tap Set Up Cellular and follow the on-screen instructions to add your eSIM.

Glitches related to iOS can lead to several unexpected issues on iPhone. You may update your iPhone to ensure you have the latest version of iOS to avert such glitches. But, as you can’t open the Settings app from the setup screen, you will need to update your iPhone using your Mac or PC. Here’s how to do it:

Connect your iPhone 16 to a Mac or PC using the USB charging cable. Select your iPhone in Finder on a Mac or the Apple Devices app on a PC. Now, click the Check for Update button in the software section.

If a new iOS update is available, hit Install and wait for your iPhone to reboot. Once your iPhone reboots, follow the usual steps to set up your iPhone.

6. Setup the iPhone Without Transferring Data

If your iPhone is stuck on setup, setting it up without transferring your data can help to bypass the issue. You can transfer your data later on by factory resetting your iPhone and setting it up again from scratch.

Even though this solution might seem unusual, several users on the r/iPhone subreddit have reported that this is what Apple Support suggested they do, and it seemingly worked.

Select your current language, region, and preferred appearance. Tap Set Up Without Another Device and choose a Wi-Fi network. Wait for your iPhone to activate itself, and then select Update Later. Hit Continue and pick if you want to set up an iPhone for yourself or a child. Now, tap Setup Face ID. Once it’s set up, create a Passcode for your iPhone. On the Transfer Your Apps and Data page, tap on Don’t Transfer Anything. On the Apple Account page, tap Forgot password or Don’t have an account. Tap Set Up Later in Settings and follow the instructions to set up your iPhone.

Once your iPhone is set up without data, go to Settings > General > Software Update and tap Update Now to install the latest version of iOS like you usually do. Then, you may follow the steps below to format your iPhone and set it up from scratch with data from your older device.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone 16. Then, head to General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Select Erase All Content and Settings and tap Continue.

Now, hit Erase iPhone and wait for your iPhone to boot up.

Follow the first five steps mentioned in the previous section. Then, select how you want to transfer data from your old device. Wait until the data is transferred over to your brand-new iPhone.

7. DFU Restore Your iPhone using a Mac or PC

If nothing seems to help you, DFU restoring your iPhone can be an effective solution. A DFU restore essentially erases all the system files on your device and reinstalls the latest version of iOS. This can help you resolve glitches and bugs that might prevent your iPhone from being set up.

Connect your iPhone 16 to a Mac or PC using the USB charging cable. Select your iPhone in Finder on a Mac or the Apple Devices app on a PC. Quickly press the Volume Up button followed by the Volume Down button. Now, press and hold the Side/Power button and wait for the screen to go black. Release the Side button when you see a MacBook and a cable on your iPhone.

Check if you received an alert in Finder on Mac or the Apple Devices app on PC. Finally, click Restore to DFU restore your iPhone. Then, complete setting it up.



The solutions in this article should work in most cases. However, if none of the solutions helped you or you are unable to activate your iPhone, you will need to contact Apple Support for further resolution. They can help you find the exact cause behind the problem and suggest the best course of action.