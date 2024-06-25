iPhone XS Could Outperform iPhone SE 1st Gen and iPhone 6s with iOS 19 Support

Should Apple roll out next year’s iOS 19 update to the iPhone XS, it could make it one of the longest-supported iPhones for major OS updates, possibly surpassing models like the iPhone SE (1st gen), iPhone 6, or iPhone 6S Plus in longevity.

Apple iPhones generally offer a longer lifespan than most smartphones in the market. I can say this pretty confidently since I have used both an Android and an iPhone as my primary, and my iPhone 7 nearly lasted about four years. Plus, I remember receiving all the major software upgrades when I drove it. I’m far from being an Apple fanboy, like many of my awesome colleagues, so I prefer to use it until it lasts.

Things took an unexpected turn when Google announced seven years of OS upgrades during the launch of the Pixel 8 series. For some reason, seven years didn’t sound like a deal to me, given they packed a rebranded notorious Exynos with some tweaks.

Though Apple has been generous with providing software and security updates, the company never announced how many software upgrades would be an iPhone pack. It had to come clear to UK regulatory body, as part of trade disclosure. And that’s when Apple confirmed that it will offer a “minimum of five years” from the first supply date. Five years don’t sound bad, especially with a minimum prefix yet it’s much less than the new Galaxy and Pixel phones.

Apple recently announced iOS 18, scheduled to debut in the fall of this year. It will require iPhone SE (2nd gen) and later models, including the iPhone XS, which debuted with iOS 12 in 2018. Interestingly, suppose Apple continues supporting the iPhone XS with iOS 19. In that case, it will join the ranks of the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, and iPhone SE (1st gen), which received major OS updates for approximately seven years — from iOS 9 to iOS 15.

The real question is, would Apple go for it? And do software upgrades really make a difference on older devices? You bet they do. Indeed, older hardware might not always keep pace with newer software, but hey, you can always opt out of updates. Because no one likes to realize, “Oh shoot! Why won’t this app run on my iPhone?”

Via