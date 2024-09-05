How to Fix Notifications Not Turning on iPhone Screen: 6 Fixes

Is your iPhone screen not turning on when you receive notifications? Fortunately, this bug isn’t as bad as it looks. I’ve looked at a few ways to fix the glitch so this won’t happen again. Let’s dive in.

6 Fixes for Notifications Not Turning On Your iPhone Screen

1. Turn Off Attention Aware Features

Attention Aware features are available on the iPhone X and later. This function can detect whether you’re looking at your phone or not. For one, your iPhone automatically dims when looking away from your device; Attention Aware also lowers the sound volume of your notifications while using your iPhone.

To deactivate Attention Aware, navigate to Settings > Face ID and Passcode. Then, toggle off Attention Aware Features.

2. Switch Off Wrist Detection on Your Apple Watch

If your Apple Watch is synced to your iPhone, alerts will be automatically routed to your watch. This is usually the case when your phone is locked.

To receive notifications on your iPhone and Apple Watch, turn off Wrist Detection from your phone. Follow the steps below:

Open the Watch app. Tap on My Watch. Enter your passcode. Turn off Wrist Detection.

3. Change Your Privacy Screen Protector or Protective Case

Users who have experienced notifications not turning on the iPhone screen tried replacing their screen protector or phone case, and this fix worked for them. These accessories tend to interfere with your device’s Attention Aware sensors. You may also need to switch up your screen protector and protective case to get your phone’s screen to light up when you receive alerts.

4. Allow Notifications on Focus Mode

Focus Mode is designed to eliminate distractions while you’re working or need time away from your phone. That may be one of the reasons why your phone isn’t turning on whenever you receive a notification.

If you’re waiting for an important message from a contact, you’ll need to grant permissions on Focus. Here’s how you can permit specific notifications from chosen contacts on your iPhone:

From Settings, tap on Focus.

Choose the Focus mode you’d like to modify.

Tap on People.

Check the Allow Notifications From tab.

Select Add People.

Key in your chosen contact’s name on the search bar, then tap Done.



Meanwhile, follow the steps below to allow app notifications on Focus:

Navigate to Settings, then tap Focus. Select a Focus. Then, tap Apps. Check Allow Notifications From. Tap Add Apps. Select from the list of apps or key in the app’s name from the search bar.

5. Force-Restart Your iPhone

Users who have experienced notifications not turning on their iPhone screen reported that a simple restart solved the issue right away. Here’s how to do that:

Press and release the Volume Up button. Press and release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Power button. Once the Apple logo appears onscreen, release the power button.



Image credit: Apple

Downloading the newest software update installs security updates and fixes existing glitches on your iPhone. To check if you have the newest OS installed, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. You may also want to toggle Install iOS Updates so that the latest updates will be automatically downloaded to your iPhone overnight.

Contact Apple Support if notifications still won’t turn on your iPhone screen. You may also want to learn more about the final iOS 18 beta before its public release soon.