Sketchy Report Claims iPhone 16 Could Sport a Vertical Camera Bump

The talk and rumors about the next iPhone 16 series don’t seem to stop any time, and according to a new report, the next standard variant could retain the previous vertical camera bump on the rear.

Tipster Sonny Dickson recently shared an image featuring two cases that he claims would fit the upcoming iPhone 16. The case shows that the iPhone 16’s back could take inspiration from the iPhone XR, which came around 2018, but with space for two lenses in the vertical camera bump. This report may hold some weight, given that Apple hasn’t refreshed the base variant’s back design since the release of the iPhone 13, which came in 2021, and it’s been diagonal since then.

It also corroborates with previous reports of 3D-printed dummy pieces of the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, and a report that surfaced earlier last month claiming that iPhone 16 could place the back cameras vertically.

Coming back to the latest report, the new model seems to show space for two lenses, which could fit one Wide and one Ultra Wide, similar to previous generation iPhones. The microphone could find its place near the lenses with a flash outside the bump. In addition, the next iPhones might have spatial video recording, presumably since the Apple Vision Pro will be hitting more markets at the time of launch.

Previous renders have also suggested that all the devices in the upcoming iPhone 16 series could sport an Action Button replacing the manual switch. Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro models could exclusively sport the Capture Button in the space of mmWave 5G antenna, as seen on U.S.-only iPhone 15 models.

The bottom line is that it doesn’t necessarily mean that Apple has confirmed the design, as such cases could be an outcome of the rumor mill, so, it’s best advised to take this information with a grain of salt. As has been the case always, we expect Apple to launch the iPhone 16 series at its annual fall event in September.

Source