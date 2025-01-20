Top Free VPNs for iPhone: How to Redownload TikTok After the Ban

Now that TikTok has gone dark, the only thing that will allow you to use its services from the USA is a virtual private network (VPN). However, not all VPNs are equally equipped. Also, some might charge you a hefty fee as TikTok has over 120.5 million users in the U.S. In times like these, the list below will help you keep using TikTok just like before.

5 Top Free VPNs for iPhone to Download TikTok Back

Windscribe VPN tops the chart because of its simplicity as a free VPN provider. You sign up with an email address by completing a quick online form. This gives you 10 GB/month of high-speed VPN surfing and downloading quota. You can use the same account across Apple devices, such as your MacBook and iPad. It has secure VPN servers in over 100 locations, covering all the continents. Hence, it becomes easier for you to choose the best location to access TikTok from outside the US. It secures all internet networks automatically and does not log any user activities. It also integrates with Siri, Widgets, and Shortcuts.

Another no-frills free VPN is Browsec. I’ve been using it for many years since it unblocks most apps, especially when there are geo-restrictions. There’s no need to log in if you wish to use its free VPN services. In the free plan, you can browse from servers placed in the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Its VPN surfing and downloading speeds are quite standard, but you can get up to 1,000 Mbit/s if you get a premium account. Moreover, it uses the strongest possible encryption systems so interceptors can’t intrude on your data connection to an app that goes through its servers.

Want to bypass the TikTok ban in the US and anonymously? Try Hotspot Shield VPN today on your iPhone. It doesn’t record any of your browsing activities and isn’t obligated to do so by any government authorities. So, your TikTok surfing sessions stay truly anonymous. Even your internet service provider (ISP) can’t know you’re using TikTok thanks to the Hydra VPN protocol, a proprietary VPN technology created and used by Hotspot Shield. This feature offers super-fast browsing and downloading bandwidth in the strongest encryption environment. When I reviewed this VPN provider, it had servers in more than 1800 locations which included over 35 big cities and more than 80 countries.

TunnelBear VPN will also allow you to bypass the TikTok ban in the US through a high-speed VPN infrastructure hosted in more than 48 countries. It offers a free plan that gives you 2 GB of unthrottled browsing and downloading for the whole month, which should be sufficient for TikTok. However, if you go past the allowed quota, you can always purchase a paid plan for unlimited high-speed VPN browsing. Also, TunnelBear doesn’t log users’ activities through its VPN servers for reporting purposes when a government authority asks. Not to mention, its stringent encryption of its servers. All of these features ensure that your ISP cannot block you from accessing TikTok.

You can also get a Swiss-based Proton VPN on your iPhone to access TikTok when it’s banned across the United States. Its Swiss privacy protocol ensures completely no data-sharing policy with third parties. Switzerland is not part of the European Union, which ensures its independence in privacy regulations. Also, the country isn’t part of surveillance treaties like 5 Eyes, 9 Eyes, and 14 Eyes. So, even if there’s a countrywide sweep to determine which TikTok users are accessing the app using VPNs, the authorities can’t access your data from Proton VPN because those agencies just don’t have any say in Switzerland. Also, Proton VPN encrypts all of its server disks with a stringent encryption protocol. So, agencies or hackers can’t access any user data. Also, even if many ISPs block access to Proton VPN servers, it’ll route your TikTok access requests through AWS cloud servers as it plans alternative servers to reinstate high-speed browsing.