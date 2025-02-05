How to Fix Vertical Lines on iPhone 16 Pro Max Display

Vertical lines on the display are the last thing you want to see after buying a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro Max (and breaking the bank in the process). These lines may result from a simple software glitch or a more serious hardware issue, like a damaged LCD cable. If you dropped your iPhone, the problem is likely hardware-related. Otherwise, software troubleshooting might help. Here’s what to do.

How Do I Fix Vertical Lines on iPhone 16 Pro Max Display

1. Turn Off the Always On Display

The Always On Display keeps pixels active even when the phone is idle, which can sometimes lead to display glitches. By disabling this feature, you reduce the strain on the screen, allowing it to refresh properly and potentially eliminating the lines. You can also check out our guide on how to fix Always On Display not working on an iPhone.

Time needed: 1 minute Go to the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Display & Brightness. Tap Always On Display and turn the Always On Display toggle off.

2. Restart Your iPhone

A simple restart can often resolve minor software-related screen issues.

Press and hold both the power and volume-up buttons simultaneously.

Swipe the Slide to Power Off slider to the right.

After the device shuts down, press and hold the power button again until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

Keeping your iPhone updated ensures any software-related display issues get corrected.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General.

Tap Software Update. If an update is available, tap Update Now.



4. Cycle Charge Your Battery

Cycle charging your battery means charging your device to 100% and then using it until it’s completely drained. This process might help remove the vertical lines once your phone is fully charged again.

5. Check for Water Damage

If your iPhone comes into contact with water or moisture, liquid damage might affect the display or internal components. Check for signs of water damage, such as a red Liquid Contact Indicator (LCI), which indicates exposure to moisture.

6. Reset Your iPhone

Erasing all your content and settings can help fix this issue. However, a factory reset will delete all your data, so you should only proceed if you have a backup. Here’s how you can do it:

Open Settings and tap General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings.

Tap Continue and follow the on-screen instructions to finish the process.

7. Repair/Replace Your Screen

If the lines persist, the issue may be more serious and require professional repair. Contact Apple Support for an in-person fix. In most cases, they will resolve the issue by replacing either your screen or your entire iPhone.

If your device is still under warranty, the repair may be covered at little or no cost. Always take hardware issues to a Genius Bar instead of attempting to open the device yourself, as identifying the exact damage can be difficult. If you open it yourself, you’ll also lose warranty coverage.