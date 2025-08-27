Which iPhone Models Support and Run Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence, Apple’s on-device AI system, is limited to a small set of iPhones. Right now, only the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, along with the full iPhone 16 lineup, support it. These models run Apple Intelligence through iOS 18.4 and later, with availability expanding into more regions and languages, including localized English for India. Older iPhones, such as the iPhone 15/15 Plus and the iPhone 14 series, do not qualify because of hardware constraints.

What qualifies a device

Apple Intelligence requires A17 Pro-class chips or newer. This ensures enough GPU, NPU, and memory to handle the on-device processing of AI features like upgraded Siri, Writing Tools, Smart Reply, and Image Playground. The A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro models meets this requirement, while the entire iPhone 16 family was built with Apple Intelligence in mind. Non-Pro iPhone 15 models and earlier devices cannot run these AI features even if they receive iOS 18.

Apple Intelligence Supported iPhones

1. iPhone 16 Pro Max

Flagship iPhone, built with A18 Pro chip and expanded memory.

Runs all Apple Intelligence features including upgraded Siri, Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Smart Reply.

Apple highlighted it as “designed for Apple Intelligence from the ground up.”

In India, features unlock with iOS 18.4, which adds localized English support.

2. iPhone 16 Pro

Same Apple Intelligence capability as the Pro Max, in a smaller body.

Handles real-time AI tasks: text rewriting, image generation, contextual Siri queries, and notification prioritization.

Uses Private Cloud Compute for tasks too heavy to run entirely on-device.

3. iPhone 16 Plus

Large-screen option outside the Pro line, but still fully compatible with Apple Intelligence.

Runs the upgraded Siri, Writing Tools, Smart Reply, and Image Playground.

Positioned for users who want AI features without paying Pro-level prices.

4. iPhone 16

First base-model iPhone to fully support Apple Intelligence.

Delivers the same AI-driven features as the Pro and Plus models.

Features depend on iOS 18.4 rollout, which enables localized English in India.

5. iPhone 15 Pro Max

First iPhone capable of running Apple Intelligence.

Powered by the A17 Pro chip with expanded RAM to handle on-device AI and Private Cloud Compute.

Supports the full suite of features with iOS 18.4 or later.

6. iPhone 15 Pro

Shares the same A17 Pro-class capability as the Pro Max.

Supports Apple Intelligence tools like enhanced Siri, Writing Tools, and AI-driven notifications.

Non-Pro iPhone 15 and earlier models are excluded because of weaker hardware.

FAQs

Which iPhones support Apple Intelligence? The iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the full iPhone 16 lineup support Apple Intelligence. Do iPhone 15 or 15 Plus get Apple Intelligence? No. Only the Pro models in the 15 series qualify. What iOS version is required? You need iOS 18.4 or later to access Apple Intelligence features. What about language support? The rollout began with U.S. English. Localized English for other regions is expanding through 2025. Is Apple Intelligence available in the EU? Some features face restrictions in the EU due to regulations.

Tips

Buy an iPhone 16 model or a 15 Pro/Pro Max if you want Apple Intelligence.

Update your device to iOS 18.4 or later to unlock the features.

If you own a non-Pro iPhone 15 or older model, you’ll need to upgrade to gain Apple Intelligence.

After upgrading, check Siri language settings and Apple’s support page to enable features.

Summary

Apple Intelligence works only on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the full iPhone 16 lineup (16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max).

Non-Pro iPhone 15 and all earlier models do not support it.

Apple Intelligence features arrive via iOS 18.4 and later.

In India, Apple Intelligence launched with iOS 18.4, adding localized English support.

Supported features include upgraded Siri, Writing Tools, Smart Reply, Image Playground, and notification prioritization.

Hardware requirements include A17 Pro-class or newer chips with sufficient memory for on-device AI and Private Cloud Compute.

EU users face limited feature availability due to regulatory constraints.

Buyers in India should prioritize iPhone 16 models or iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max if they want Apple Intelligence.

Conclusion

To access Apple Intelligence, you need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any iPhone 16 model. Update to iOS 18.4 or later, enable localized English where applicable, and you’ll have access to Apple’s AI features. This selective hardware approach reflects Apple’s decision to reserve Apple Intelligence for devices built with the processing power and memory to handle private, on-device AI.