Our friends at Stack Commerce put together another microscope deal for us. We ran a deal earlier for a device that clips on to your iPhone or iPad, but today we have a different approach in the 1000X Zoom 1080p Microscope Camera. As the name suggests, it magnifies objects up to 1000 times their original size, and it does so using a dynamic image sensor and 8 super-bright white LED lights to create crisp, detailed images. Get your science on for $38.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: 1000X Zoom 1080p Microscope Camera: $38.99