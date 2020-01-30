117 Emoji Coming This Year, Like a Mammoth, Dodo, Worm, and More

The Unicode Consortium has approved the first group of new emojis for 2020, known as Emoji 13.0. They feature 117 of the fun symbols, including a mammoth, dodo bird, worm, and a lot more.

As with all new emoji releases, the appearance of each emoji varies by platform. Images shown on this page (and tweet thread) are original designs created by Emojipedia in a glossy style to show one potential way these may look when implemented on major platforms such as iOS, Android, WhatsApp, or Twitter.

