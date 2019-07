The winners of the 12th iPhone Photography Awards have been announced, chosen from thousands of entries.

The grand prize winner is Gabriella Cigliano of Italy for her entry “Big Sister,” shot on an iPhone X in Zanzibar, Africa: Last year I spent a month in Wasa, Tanzania, teaching a class of young, curious and amazing guys. Before heading back to Italy we stopped in Zanzibar, where this photo was taken.

