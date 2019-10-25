Over 175 Musicians Boycott Amazon Over ICE Contracts

Over 175 musicians have pledged to boycott Amazon festivals and partnerships because of the company’s contracts with ICE.

We the undersigned artists are outraged that Amazon continues to provide the technical backbone for ICE’s human rights abuses. We will not allow Amazon to exploit our creativity to promote its brand while it enables attacks on immigrants, communities of color, workers, and local economies. We call on all artists who believe in basic rights and human dignity to join us.

