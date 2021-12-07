Ledger has recently added crypto swapping service 1inch to the Ledger Live app. It offers competitive transaction fees across the largest available liquidity pools.

1inch is a DeFi aggregator spanning over 120 DEXs across Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain and Optimistic Ethereum. It provides you with competitive swapping rates across the biggest available liquidity pools. For instance, you’ll get competitive rates when you swap ETH for Tether, or AAVE for UNI. So far, these options are exclusively available on the Ethereum protocol through Ledger Live.

Check It Out: 1inch Now Available on Ledger Live to Swap Your Cryptocurrencies