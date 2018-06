Wer have a deal on an 4-in-1 emergency kit called the 1TAC Safety Charge. It’s one device with a built-in radio, flashlight, charger, and siren. It’s weather resistant and has a built-in hand-crank for power. It’s $44.99 through us.

Check It Out: 1TAC Safety Charge with Radio, Flashlight, Charger, and Siren: $44.99