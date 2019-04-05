Not everyone has the luxury of broadband access capable of streaming Netflix. For these 2.7 million Americans, Netflix DVDs are a savior. But it’s not just rural folks.

“People assume that our customers must either be super seniors or folks that live in the boonies with no internet access,” [Netflix spokeswoman Annie Jung] says. “Actually, our biggest hot spots are the coasts, like the Bay Area and New York.”

”Never underestimate the bandwidth of a station wagon full of tapes hurtling down the highway.” Andrew S. Tanenbaum

Check It Out: 2.7 Million Americans Still Get Netflix DVDs in the Mail