The iPhone X and XS had an L-shaped logic board and battery. A leak claims to show that the 2019 iPhone will move back to a rectangular shape. This could mean bigger batteries.

Sadly we can’t gain any information from the PCB design. Questions about the iPhone XI’s port of choice are still looming. We already know what the iPhone XI and XI Max will look like, but hardware info is rather limited at this point.

