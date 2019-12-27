YouTube Took Responsibility in 2019 – What’s Next?

2019 was a big year for YouTube, as the video-sharing site faced extensive criticism. Bloomberg News looked back on a year spent taking responsibility and what lies ahead for the firm in 2020.

As 2020 begins, the largest online video service is being dragged deeper into political fights over privacy, copyright and content moderation. In response, YouTube is trying to preserve the sanctity of its status as an online platform with little liability for what happens on its site. Instead, that burden is increasingly falling on the shoulders of regulators, video creators and other partners. Nowhere is that more evident than YouTube’s approach to kids. A landmark privacy settlement this year with the Federal Trade Commission is forcing YouTube to split its massive site in two.