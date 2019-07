New rumors suggest that 2020 Apple Watch models could get microLED screens, moving away from its current OLED display.

Switching from OLED to microLED is expected to bring miniaturization and battery life longevity improvements, as microLED pixels are more power-efficient. microLED panels are also less susceptible to burn-in artifacts compared to OLED.

Check It Out: 2020 Apple Watch Models Could get microLED Screens