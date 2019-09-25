2020 iPhone May Look Like iPhone 4

The 2020 iPhone could resemble the iPhone 4. That’s according to a research note from Ming Chi Kuo, reported on by MacRumors.

In his research note with TF International Securities, Kuo says Apple will change its flagship iPhone design “significantly” next year. Specifically, the new devices will feature a new metal frame with “a more complex segmentation design, new trenching and injection molding procedures, and sapphire or glass cover assembly to protect the trench injection molding structure.”

We predict that the new 2H20 iPhone design will change significantly […] The metal frame and the front and rear 2/2.5D glass are still used, but the metal frame surface will be changed to a similar design to the iPhone 4, replacing the current surface design.

