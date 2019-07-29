Dieter Bohn writes that the 2020 iPhone should have a USB-C port, instead of a port coming to the 2019 iPhone.

I think it’s easier to get people to accept port changes when they go along with some other kind of dramatic change to a product line. And not to put too fine a point on it: if the rumors are correct, this year’s iPhone 11 doesn’t look like a very dramatic change.

The main reason I want a USB-C iPhone is flash drives. I’d love a USB-C flash drive that I could plug into both my iPad Pro and my iPhone. I have a wireless one that works with both, but it requires a separate app to use. One that “just works” natively with the Files app is ideal to me.

Check It Out: The 2020 iPhone Should Include a USB-C Port