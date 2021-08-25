Speaking of social engineering, new data from Atlas VPN shows this kind of attack was responsible for the majority of business breaches in 2020.

According to the data presented by the Atlas VPN team, social engineering cyberattacks were the primary cause of company breaches in 2020 at 14%, followed by advanced persistent threats, unpatched systems and ransomware. As a result, learning to prevent social engineering attacks needs to be a top priority for businesses.

Check It Out: Social Engineering Majority of Business Attacks in 2020