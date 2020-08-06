An anonymous leaker took to Twitter to leak 20GB of Intel data and says more is coming soon.

The poster encourages downloaders to look for mentions of ‘backdoors’ in some of the Intel source code, and even provides a sample clip of one such listing, but we aren’t sure of the intentions behind the listings in the code.

Hitting Command + F to look for mentions of backdoors, because such backdoors would conveniently be labeled as such, right?

