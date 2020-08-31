We have a deal on the Zendure A8PD, a 26,800mAh 5-USB port power bank. This device allows you to power up to 5 devices including your MacBook and Nintendo Switch, and it has a built-in LED readout for seeing how much capacity is left. The ports include 4 USB ports, with the 5th being a USB-C port that is reversible and acts both as input and output. And, it supports passthrough charging so you can charge four devices even while charging up the power bank at the same time. It’s $89.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: 26,800mAh 5-USB Port Power Bank: $89.99