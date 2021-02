We have a deal on the NYTSTND QUAD, a 4-in-1 charging station that lets you wirelessly charge 3 devices at once with a 5-coil full surface area and built-in MiFi-Certified Apple Watch magnetic charger. It also features an integrated Lightning (or USB-C port) port is available for charging another Apple device while using it. this device is $185.99 through our deal.

