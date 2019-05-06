Ed Hardy at Cult of Mac writes:
It’s past time Macs stopped depending on Intel processors. There’s new evidence to show they’ve outlived their usefulness. A switch to Apple-designed chips will make macOS devices better for a variety of reasons …
It’s an opinion piece, but the author’s opinions are, in my parallel view, well-founded.
Check It Out: Lots of Good Reasons for Apple to Dump the Mac’s Intel CPUs
Parallels
Given a head start, I’d bet that the gurus at Parallels could make it work. That assumes the A-series chip used would have virtual machine hardware. Not hard to do.