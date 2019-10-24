6 Reasons Why Apple’s New Operating Systems are Buggy

You may have experienced some bugs with iOS 13 and macOS Catalina. David Shayer shares six possible reasons for this.

The betas started out buggy at WWDC in June, which is not unexpected, but even after Apple removed some features from the final releases in September, more problems have forced the company to publish quick updates. Why? Based on my 18 years of experience working as an Apple software engineer, I have a few ideas.

What I’m most annoyed about is the fact that some shortcuts have been broken by iOS 13.

