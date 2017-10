We have a great deal on a ZeroLemon PowerCube 50000mAh Portable Power Station. In addition to its large capacity of 50,000mAh, it also has 8 outputs, including DC, AC, USB, and a Quick Charge 3.0. It’s 60% off through our deal, at $159.99

Related

Check It Out: 60% Off a ZeroLemon PowerCube 50000mAh Portable Power Station