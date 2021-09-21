A report of a survey (n=1,041) reveals that 70% of respondents said they reuse the same password for multiple websites.

The numbers above from our recent survey of 1,041 adults age 18 or older in the US say it all. A full 70% of the respondents admitted they use the same password for more than one thing—sometimes (25%), most of the time (24%), or all of the time (21%). If you don’t know why that’s bad, read on: When someone gets your password for just one service, they have your password for everything. Since most online accounts assign your email address as a username, it doesn’t take Mr. Robot to crack that code.

One of our recurring tips for Security Friday is to use a password manager. This helps you easily create unique, secure passwords for anything.

