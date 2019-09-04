A Billion Android Phones Exposed to Phishing Attacks

Researchers at security firm Check Point have discovered a flaw in Android phones, Wired reported. It means a billion or more users could be vulnerable to phishing attacks.

The researchers say their proof-of-concept research worked on the Huawei P10, LG G6, Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Samsung phones including the S9, when they tested it. They say the issue may have impacted up to half of Android phones. There are more than 2.5 billion Android devices in use around the world. “It needs only a cheap USB dongle with SIM card,” says Slava Makkaveev, a security researcher at Check Point who was behind the work. “There are many freely available software tools to generate client-provisioning SMS messages. It’s enough to send crafted SMS messages and attack a phone anywhere in the world.”

