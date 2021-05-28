iOS 14.5, including App Tracking Transparency, arrived almost a month ago. The Drum spoke to key figures in the advertising industry to get their take and see how they are helping their clients navigate the changes. (A recent episode of Media+ also explored this topic.)

Tim Maleeny, president and chief strategy officer, Havas: A fair exchange for first-party data in return for a better user experience, access to valuable content or discounts is a much more honest relationship with your customers than harvesting their data without their knowledge. There are many ways to track ecosystem data to approximate a target audience’s online habits, but taking the more meaningful approach of an open exchange – in other words, placing a value on customers’ data – is where this is all headed.

